4 in 10 to Buy More Tech Due to the Pandemic; Here’s Which Products Are Most Widely Adopted

Consumer appetite for tech products is set to grow even further, per new data [press release] from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The poll of more than 2,400 adults found that intent to buy tech products in the next 12 months is 11% higher than it was this time last year.

It appears that COVID-19 is still having an impact on buying patterns, as 4 in 10 (39% of) respondents say they are more likely to buy tech products because of the pandemic.

With other research finding that some consumers are likely to reduce visits to indoor venues, and that many want to watch the latest movie releases at home, home entertainment systems have become increasingly popular. TVs (91%), digital streaming devices (55%) and DVD/Blu-ray players (55%) are the most-frequently owned products in this category. And, for the first time in the survey’s history, more than half (52%) of US households own a 4K Ultra HD TV — a 16-point increase from 2020.

Video Game Consoles Now in Most US Homes

Across generations, many Americans enjoy video games. As such, the video game console has seen strong growth. More than half (52%) of respondents now own one. This figure is set to increase given that 30% of households plan to buy a console in the next 12 months.

As a way to take advantage of this growing reach, marketers are expected to use advertising in games. Indeed, PWC predicts that by 2024, video game advertising will reach $1.8 billion.

Health and Wellness Tech Sees Increased Interest

The survey also reveals the growing adoption of health and wellness technologies and services. Since last March, 20% of US households report using online health services for the first time, and 20% plan to continue using them in the next year. This figure aligns with data from The Harris Poll, which shows 1 in 3 Americans would consider replacing their primary care doctor with virtual visits.

In addition, the CTA finds that:

Smartwatches (35% ownership) and wearable activity fitness trackers (31%) experienced year-over-year growth.

Nearly one-quarter (23%) of homes have smart or connected home monitoring devices; and

Some 19% have connected sports or fitness equipment.

Other Highlights

At #2 in adoption, smartphones (90%) may surpass TVs by next year.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of households have notebooks or laptop computers (73%).

The trend for wireless technology continues, as ownership of wireless earbuds (47%; up five points) now exceeds wired earbuds (45%; down eight points).

Ownership of Bluetooth/wireless over-the-ear headphones also grew by five points to 46%.

About the Data: Findings are based on an April 2021 survey of 2,409 US adults (18+).