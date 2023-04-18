Enterprise Tech Budgets Remain Resilient

Enterprise tech buyers are moderating their spending expectations, with 56% of CXOs surveyed by Battery Ventures for its Q1 State of Cloud Software Spending report [pdf] saying that they’re becoming more conservative with their technology spending strategy, up from 51% saying the same 6 months earlier. However, overall tech spend sentiment among buyers remains moderately bullish.

Battery Ventures’ “Enterprise Tech Spend Sentiment Index” is based on budget, spending trends, budget outlook, and approval times. In this Q1 2023 survey, the Index score stood at 50.2 on the 100-point scale, where a “score over 50 signals bullish buyer behavior, with enterprise buyers still active and driving adoption of new technologies.”

CXOs’ budget plans continue to be heady, albeit not at the level recorded in the Q3 2022 survey. At that point, 54% planned an increase in their technology spend, against 35% maintaining their levels and just 11% decreasing them. In this latest survey, a smaller yet healthy 46% anticipate a hike in their technology budgets, though a substantially larger portion (27%) than 6 months earlier are planning for a cut.

High tech leaders may be paying attention to the relative optimism around budgets: 72% in the US, Canada and Western Europe expect to grow their revenues this year, according to Gartner.

Meanwhile, among the cloud software types that are priorities for CXOs over the next year, Cloud Infrastructure leads the way, followed by the Data Warehouse. Of note, Automation has moved into the top 5 after being the lowest-ranked of the 12 types in the Q3 2022 survey.

The report also notes that approval times for enterprise contracts have either slowed (32%) or remained unchanged (64%) for virtually all enterprise tech buyers. Some 36% share of respondents procure from early-stage companies, versus 64% who do not, and almost half (46%) consume more than one-fifth of their software through a bottoms-up motion – a decision-making process driven by end-users at lower levels of an organization. (On a related note, 4 in 10 B2B free trials convert, according to recent research.)

For more, check out the Battery Ventures report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of “100 chief technology officers, chief information officers and other tech buyers across industries ranging from financial services to healthcare to manufacturing. Collectively, the survey respondents represent $30 billion in annual technology spend.”