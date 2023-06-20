Adults Aren’t Very Comfortable with AI’s Use in Targeting Ads to Shoppers

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in a number of ways, and people are more comfortable about its use in some tasks than others. Indeed, while adults surveyed by Ipsos are fairly comfortable with AI being employed by companies for decision-making, they’re less comfortable with its use for some creative purposes.

Overall, about half (52%) of Americans surveyed are at least somewhat familiar with the rapid development of AI tools and systems. This is proving to be a concern for many: close to half (46%) believe AI tools are being developed too quickly, while just 6% feel they’re being developed too slowly. It’s perhaps not surprising then that the vast majority of Americans support greater regulation of AI.

Among 10 current use cases for AI presented in the survey, respondents were most comfortable with AI analyzing data to help companies make decisions, with 18% very comfortable and 45% somewhat comfortable with this.

Interestingly, there was less conviction with respect to AI being used to target advertising to shoppers. While 47% said they are at least somewhat comfortable with this task being performed primarily by AI, a slightly greater share (53%) said they were either not very comfortable (32%) or not at all comfortable (20%) with AI’s use to target ads to shoppers. Notably, one of AI’s biggest reported benefits to social media marketers is more accurate targeting of social media content to specific audiences.

Aside from targeted ads, there’s a similar split in comfort for AI’s use to read medical tests like x-rays and MRIs, with 46% very or somewhat comfortable and 54% not very or not at all comfortable. Recent research has found that 6 in 10 adults would feel uncomfortable if their healthcare provider relied on artificial intelligence (AI) for their medical care.

As for creative tasks (as argued about in the Hollywood writers’ strike), only about half are very or somewhat comfortable with AI being used to write scripts for movies or TV shows (52%) and to create entirely original music (49%). By comparison, fewer show that level of comfort with AI being used to create realistic sports content like tennis matches between AI-generated players (41%) and to create video or audio in the likeness of actual actors (past or present; 36%).

For more, check out the full results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 1,117 US adults (18+).