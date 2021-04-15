Select Page

Telecom Advertisers Are Above-Average Spenders on TV and Radio

April 15, 2021 Telecom Advertisers Are Above-Average Spenders on TV and Radio

Zenith Telecom Ad Spend Distribution Apr2020After cutting ad spending by 8.7% in 2020, telecom brands are expected to commit to consistent growth in ad expenditures over the next few years. A forecast from Zenith estimates that telecoms advertising will grow by an average of 4.5% per year through 2023.

With consumer confidence expected to grow, Zenith foresees an uptick in smartphone sales. That, coupled with networks attempting to make up for the cost of 5G licenses, is expected to spur more advertising spending. Predictions find 2021 telecoms ad spend growing by 4.7% year-over-year (y-o-y) to reach $18.7 billion, while similar growth is expected in 2022 (4.4%) and 2023 (4.3%).

What stands out in Zenith’s data is the proportion of ad budgets telecom brands dedicate to TV and radio. In 2020, telecom brands in the 12 markets analyzed totaled $17.8 billion in spend. Advertisers allocated 42% of that budget towards TV and radio. This is an above-average portion compared to the average of 30% spent on TV and radio by advertisers, in general.

On the other hand, telecom brands allocated a below-average share of spend to digital media. On average, advertisers dedicated 56% of their ad spend to digital media last year, yet telecoms only allocated 49%.

This does not mean, however, that telecoms are completely bucking the trend of increasing spending on digital. Quite the contrary. Zenith reveals that digital advertising is the only area where telecoms are increasing their ad spend, as spending on digital is expected to increase by an average of 5% per year between 2019 and 2023 when it will account for 54% of total telecom ad spend.

Additionally, spending on TV and radio is expected to decrease, albeit at a slower than average rate. The Zenith forecast shows that telecom ad spending on TV will shrink at an average rate of 2% each year between 2019 and 2023, while ad spend on radio is expected to decrease by 2.8% per year

About the Data: Findings are based on analysis of 12 markets (Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the US) which combined to account for 73% of total global ad spend.

Related

US Online Media Spend in 2020 and the Outlook for 2021 Beauty Advertising Looks Slow to Recover from the Pandemic US Offline Media Spend in 2020 and the Outlook for 2021 Digital Expected to Hit Half of All Global Ad Spend This Year Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Results Recap Here Are Forecasts for the Global Ad Market This Year Video Entertainment Brands Relying More on Digital Ad Spend As Competition Intensifies Advertisers Reportedly Spent As Much on Facebook as on Radio and Print Combined in Q2 US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 More Than Half of Global Ad Spend Forecast to Be Spent on Digital Media This Year

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This