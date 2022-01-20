85% of US Households Have Home Broadband

Some 87% of US households had internet services at home by the end of 2021, up from 83% five years earlier. With about all (98%) of households with internet service at home having broadband services, recent data from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) puts the US household penetration of broadband services at 85%.

Broadband services in US households continue to rise, from 81% of households who had the services in their homes in 2016, to a new peak in 2021 of 85%. Although broadband internet penetration rate had leveled off prior to the pandemic, since the pandemic, it has been gradually creeping up. This increase goes alongside an uptake in subscription streaming video services and Smart Speaker ownership in US homes since 2020.

Indeed, LRG reports that 6 in 10 adults with internet services at home are watching video online on a daily basis. That’s an increase over the 50% who said the same in 2019 and 41% in 2016. Additionally, Hub Entertainment Research shows that online sources have become the default source of TV viewing for more than half of US consumers with broadband.

The LRG data also suggests a link between computer usage and households with internet services. Some 87% of households use at least one laptop or desktop computer. The vast majority (95%) of these laptop and desktop users have internet at home. Moreover, close to 7 in 10 (68% of) respondents who say they don’t own a laptop or desktop computer are not online at home. In fact, these individuals make up two-thirds (67%) of all respondents who report not having internet at home.

About the Data: Findings for 2021 are based on a Q4 telephone survey of 2,000 US adults (18+).