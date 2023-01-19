Home Broadband Penetration Rises to Almost 9 in 10 US Households

Nine in 10 US households had internet services at home towards the end of 2022, up from 84% five years earlier and from 74% 15 years earlier. Given that virtually all (99%) households with internet service at home have broadband services, recent data from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) puts the US household penetration of broadband services at 89%.

Broadband penetration in US households continues to climb, from 81% of households who had the services in their homes in 2018, to this new peak in late 2022 of 89%. Although broadband internet penetration rate leveled off prior to the pandemic, it has now grown in each year since, with the 2022 year-over-year uptick of 4% points representing the fastest growth going back at least a decade.

LRG reports that about 6 in 10 (59% of) adults with internet services at home are watching video online on a daily basis. That’s flat from 59% who said the same in 2020, but up from 43% in 2017 and just 17% a decade earlier in 2012. The explosion of video streaming has led to online sources becoming the default for TV viewing for a majority of TV viewers with broadband at home. In fact, more and more households are opting to not include pay-TV as part of their package with broadband, and this latest data indicates that just 40% of broadband households get a bundle of services from a single provider, down from 64% in 2017.

The LRG data also suggests a correlation between computer usage and internet service penetration. Nine in 10 households use at least one laptop or desktop computer, up from 85% in 2021. The vast majority (96%) of these laptop and desktop users have internet at home. By contrast, those who do not have a computer or laptop account for 57% of those who report not having internet at home.

Finally, adults ages 65 and older account for about one-third (34% share) of those people who do not get an internet service at home. This group of adults has consistently been found to have lower rates of home broadband penetration.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2022 survey of 1,910 US adults ages 18+ from throughout the US.