Log In

Home Broadband Penetration Rises to Almost 9 in 10 US Households

January 19, 2023

This article is included in these additional categories:

Boomers & Older | Demographics & Audiences | Digital | Industries | Non-mobile Connected Devices | Pay-TV & Cord-Cutting | Telecom | Television | Video

Nine in 10 US households had internet services at home towards the end of 2022, up from 84% five years earlier and from 74% 15 years earlier. Given that virtually all (99%) households with internet service at home have broadband services, recent data from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) puts the US household penetration of broadband services at 89%.

Broadband penetration in US households continues to climb, from 81% of households who had the services in their homes in 2018, to this new peak in late 2022 of 89%. Although broadband internet penetration rate leveled off prior to the pandemic, it has now grown in each year since, with the 2022 year-over-year uptick of 4% points representing the fastest growth going back at least a decade.

LRG reports that about 6 in 10 (59% of) adults with internet services at home are watching video online on a daily basis. That’s flat from 59% who said the same in 2020, but up from 43% in 2017 and just 17% a decade earlier in 2012. The explosion of video streaming has led to online sources becoming the default for TV viewing for a majority of TV viewers with broadband at home. In fact, more and more households are opting to not include pay-TV as part of their package with broadband, and this latest data indicates that just 40% of broadband households get a bundle of services from a single provider, down from 64% in 2017.

The LRG data also suggests a correlation between computer usage and internet service penetration. Nine in 10 households use at least one laptop or desktop computer, up from 85% in 2021. The vast majority (96%) of these laptop and desktop users have internet at home. By contrast, those who do not have a computer or laptop account for 57% of those who report not having internet at home.

Finally, adults ages 65 and older account for about one-third (34% share) of those people who do not get an internet service at home. This group of adults has consistently been found to have lower rates of home broadband penetration.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2022 survey of 1,910 US adults ages 18+ from throughout the US.

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

3 Points About BNPL

3 Points About BNPL

Two-thirds of BNPL users put this form of payment to use to soften the blow of a large purchase.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This