2020 Email Deliverability Benchmark

Benchmark Report V1[Sponsored by Validity] Now more than ever, as budgets shift to digital channels, marketers must trust in email to communicate with their audiences. But because of poor email practices, one in six emails usually never reach the inbox. How does your email program compare to your peers around the world?

In our eighth annual deliverability benchmark, we analyzed the performance of over 2 billion email messages sent in 2019 from thousands of senders in over a dozen industries to see how many emails were delivered to the inbox, spam or blocked altogether.

Download the report to discover:

  • What is deliverability and how it’s measured
  • What can happen to an email after you hit send
  • Globally, how many emails land in the inbox and the spam filter on average
  • Deliverability statistics for 30 individual countries

