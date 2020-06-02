Select Page

Get to Know Interactive Email

June 2, 2020 Get to Know Interactive Email

Epsilon ebook image[Sponsored by Epsilon] It’s more important than ever to reach your customers with timely, relevant content – especially in the coming months. Pioneering email marketers are using interactive methods such as kinetic techniques, agile content and AMP experiences to make their messages personal, engaging and fun. The result: increases in customer engagement up to 40%.

Our new Email Trends Guide has everything you need to know about interactive email.

This guide shares insights that will help you:

  • Understand common types of interactive email
  • Recognize the challenges and overcome interactive’s intimidation factor
  • Plan actionable steps to get started with interactive content

Download the guide.

Related

Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Live Video’s A Top Trend for Social Marketers, Who Point to Audience Engagement As Their Key Differentiator Brand Awareness is Top of Mind in Email Signature Marketing The Insider’s Guide to DMARC: Everything you need to know to protect your brand 3 Points About Email Marketing Effectiveness Top of Search Accounts for Nearly Half of Amazon Sponsored Product Sales Email Click Rates Continue to Decline. Which Emails Perform Better? Email Marketing Trends: Objectives Differ; Deliverability’s A Challenge Here’s How Marketers Would Like to Improve Their Email Efforts How Are Marketers Getting Their Data for Personalization Efforts?

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This