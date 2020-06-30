Select Page

The State of CRM Data Management

CRM Data Management 2020 RC thumbnailValidity and Demand Metric partnered to understand how data quality issues affect an organization’s ability to fully leverage its CRM system. While 86% of participants say their CRM system is important to achieving their objectives, half of the study’s participants rate their overall CRM data quality between very poor and neutral.

Find out how high-performing companies are successfully leveraging CRM data quality and how you can do the same in The State of CRM Data Management 2020 report. In it, you’ll discover:

        • How CRM data quality issues impact sales and marketing effectiveness, including lead conversion rates and the accuracy of sales forecasts and reports
        • The role leadership plays in achieving reliable CRM data
        • What better CRM data quality can solve for organizations

