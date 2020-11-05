Select Page

The State of CRM Data Management

November 5, 2020 The State of CRM Data Management

CRM Data Management 2020 RC thumbnailValidity and Demand Metric partnered to understand how data quality issues affect an organization’s ability to fully leverage its CRM system. While 86% of participants say their CRM system is important to achieving their objectives, half of the study’s participants rate their overall CRM data quality between very poor and neutral.

Find out how high-performing companies are successfully leveraging CRM data quality and how you can do the same in The State of CRM Data Management 2020 report. In it, you’ll discover:

  • How CRM data quality issues impact sales and marketing effectiveness, including lead conversion rates and the accuracy of sales forecasts and reports
  • The role leadership plays in achieving reliable CRM data
  • What better CRM data quality can solve for organizations

Get your copy today!

Related

The State of CRM Data Management Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] The State of CRM Data Management Just 1 in 3 Organizations Are Satisfied With Their Lead-to-Customer Conversion Rates. What Might Help? Which Tools Are Most Prevalent in High-Growth Companies’ Sales Tech Stacks? Three Points About B2B Sales and Marketing Data Quality What Does the Marketing Technologist Role Look Like in 2020? Lack of Confidence in Data Governance Leads to Distrust in Data Insights How Are Marketers Using Salesforce? What Do Enterprise Data Leaders Do That Laggards Don’t?

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This