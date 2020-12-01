Disruption: How The 2020 Pandemic Changed Email

December 1, 2020 Disruption: How The 2020 Pandemic Changed Email

MarketingCharts SoEDisruption 1000x555[Sponsored by Validity] We’ve spent much of this year watching trends in email, analyzing patterns, and working to understand how the 2020 pandemic is changing email marketing. Our analysis over the past 8 months uncovers key shifts in how companies use email to reach consumers and how they respond.

We’ve compiled our findings into a comprehensive resource to give marketers a sense of the impact this year had on us, and how it could change our future. Our new eBook Disruption: How The 2020 Pandemic Changed Email takes a closer look at the data and provides actionable insights for how to apply these lessons going forward.

Download the eBook to:

  • Understand how companies, email providers, and subscribers reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Identify opportunities and risks for your email marketing program during times of disruption
  • Benchmark your 2020 email performance and learn how to apply lessons to your 2021 strategy

Get the eBook here.

                  Related

                  Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: NRF Forecasts 3.6-5.2% Increase in Holiday Sales US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 The State of Traditional TV: Updated With Q1 2020 Data Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] MarTech Innovation Accelerates During Pandemic Get to Know Interactive Email Brand Awareness is Top of Mind in Email Signature Marketing The Insider’s Guide to DMARC: Everything you need to know to protect your brand Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap 3 Points About Email Marketing Effectiveness

                  Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

                  Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

                  marketing charts logo

                  Error: Please enter a valid email address

                  Error: Invalid email

                  Error: Please enter your first name

                  Error: Please enter your last name

                  Error: Please enter a username

                  Error: Please enter a password

                  Error: Please confirm your password

                  Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

                  Pin It on Pinterest

                  Share This