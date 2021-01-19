Select Page

Record Email Volume Means Record Inbox Competition. Are You Prepared?

January 19, 2021

MarketingCharts SoEDisruption 1000x555[Sponsored by Validity] 2020 changed the email marketing landscape, upending all the norms we believed. Our data revealed record fluctuations in volume, dramatic shifts in effective send time strategy, and intriguing (and to some, baffling) recipient behavior.

We break down all the data, all the trends, and all the can’t-miss info you need from 2020’s email marketing upheaval in our report DISRUPTION: How the 2020 Pandemic Changed Email.

    • Understand when most people are sending their marketing email so you can take advantage of other periods
    • Harness the keywords prompting higher engagement in your upcoming campaigns
    • Find out which best practices are integral for success in 2021

    Get this insight and more when you download the report today.

    Get the report.

