Select Page

Why Data Quality is a Must for Email Marketers

March 23, 2021 Why Data Quality is a Must for Email Marketers

DMA Header 12[Sponsored by Validity] Email continues to be one of the top performing marketing channels, providing an indispensable value to marketers that are no longer able to reach their customers in store or outside. However, as new research from Validity and the DMA reveals, not all organizations are in a position to capitalize on its strengths.

In our latest report, we highlight the biggest factors impacting email marketing success, focusing on the data and measurement informing email programs behind the scenes. It uncovers:

      • The number of organizations satisfied with their data quality and its ability to improve their email marketing;
      • Key metrics used to determine how to optimize email marketing programs; and
      • The types of data collected on subscribers and how it’s verified and used.

      Benchmark your success in dozens of areas from data quality to deliverability, cost per acquisition and more, in Email Data Quality: Compliant, Complete and Correct.

      Download the Report

                      Related

                      Quality and Governance Among Business’ Short-Term Data Priorities Despite Inbox Competition, Marketers Confident in Email’s Effectiveness Gaining Meaningful Insights from Data is Still Hard. Why? As Marketers Plan a Rise in Email Volume, Keeping Lists Engaged Proves A Challenge Executing A B2B Integrated Marketing Strategy: Who and What’s Involved? Value Drives B2B Content Success, Even As Pandemic Forces Changes Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] What’s in B2B Marketers’ Strategic Plans This Year? Just 1 in 3 Organizations Are Satisfied With Their Lead-to-Customer Conversion Rates. What Might Help? Brand Awareness is Top of Mind in Email Signature Marketing

                      Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

                      Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

                      marketing charts logo

                      Error: Please enter a valid email address

                      Error: Invalid email

                      Error: Please enter your first name

                      Error: Please enter your last name

                      Error: Please enter a username

                      Error: Please enter a password

                      Error: Please confirm your password

                      Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

                      Pin It on Pinterest

                      Share This