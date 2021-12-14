Select Page

Mobile-First Puts Customers First

December 14, 2021 Mobile-First Puts Customers First
7392 1000x555

[Sponsored by AppsFlyer] The role of mobile in business has been shifting over the past 20 years, and the pandemic has only accelerated this transformation. Businesses have learned they need to reinvent themselves for a world where the always-on consumer is the new reality.

Our latest Report on Mobile Transformation will help arm you with the tools you need to take your business into the future.

Learn how to take a mobile-first approach and leverage it to engage and grow your customer base. Download the Report ﻿

Related

After a Rough 2020, Agencies Are Finding it Easier to Obtain New Business These Are the Most Common Activities on Mobile Phones 3 in 4 Spurred to Spend More At Small Businesses by Promotions Smartphone Users Don’t Want Frequent Push Notifications from Brands 2020 Business Video Completion Rates and Other Benchmarks Video Ad Viewability Highest on Connected TV, Mobile Apps Mobile vs. Desktop: Visits and Search Trends CMOs Recognize Benefits of Digital Marketing During the Pandemic 2 in 3 Play Mobile Games 8 in 10 Digital Minutes Are Spent on Our Mobile Devices

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This