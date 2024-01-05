Which Media Activities Are On the Rise, And Which Are Waning?

US adults’ media activities changed to some extent during the pandemic, with some of those shifts since cemented and others starting to revert to their pre-pandemic levels. A recent Nielsen report [pdf] offers some insights into how media consumption habits have been changing more recently, based on the opinions of 3,000 US adults surveyed.

To a large degree the study examines changes that might have already been made. That’s because the survey was fielded in April 2023, and asked about how habits might change in the next 6-12 months. Nonetheless, the responses are valuable in providing a sense of which activities are rising, and which are falling.

The most enthusiasm registered is for podcasts, which now account for more than 10% of Americans’ total audio listening time. Some 21% of respondents intended to increase their podcast listening, easily the largest share for any activity examined, and three times higher than the share who either planned to reduce (6%) or stop (1%) engaging in the activity. The remaining 72% intended to make no changes to their podcast listening habits.

Meanwhile, free with-ads video streaming services (i.e. YouTube) were pegged for viewing increases by 1 in 10 (10% of) respondents, versus 8% who were planning to cut back (7%) or stop (1%) this activity. On the audio side, the 1 in 10 planning an increase in their consumption of free with-ads audio streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora was matched by the 1 in 10 planning either a cut-back (9%) or withdrawal (1%) from this activity.

In both cases, the free with-ads model fared better than the corresponding paid models. Although it’s true that a strong majority of respondents planned to make no changes to their paid subscription habits, more intended to reduce than increase them. That was true for:

Subscribing to paid ad-free audio streaming services (7% increasing; 16% decreasing or stopping);

Subscribing to paid ad-free video streaming services (5% increasing; 17% decreasing or stopping);

Subscribing to live TV streaming services (6% increasing; 18% decreasing or stopping);

Subscribing to paid with-ads video streaming services (6% increasing; 19% decreasing or stopping); and

Subscribing to paid traditional TV (3% increasing; 23% decreasing or stopping).

Generally, the sentiments regarding video streaming services aligns with the rising popularity of free ad-supported services and a potential plateau in paid service subscriptions. However, on the audio side, data indicates that paid subscriptions continue to rise, albeit at a slower rate than in recent years, suggesting that consumers are not following through on their stated intentions to cut back on this activity.

Finally, the activity that had the most negative outlook for consumers? Purchasing products based on influencer recommendations on social media. Fully one-third (33%) of respondents said they would either reduce (27%) their levels of influencer-driven purchases or stop making them entirely (6%), versus 1 in 8 (12%) who said they were planning to increase this.

For more, read the report here [pdf].