Multicultural Media Reportedly Accounts for Only 5% of US Marketing & Advertising Spending

Total US multicultural media spending grew by 5.7% last year to $34.64 billion, marking a slowdown in growth rate after a 9% rise in 2022, according to a recent report from PQ Media. The research firm indicates that last year’s $34.64 billion in spending represents only 5.3% of overall marketing and advertising spend in the US.

This means that over a 5-year period, the share of marketing and advertising spend dedicated to multicultural media did not appreciably change, as an earlier report from PQ Media indicated that in 2018, multicultural media accounted for 5.2% share of overall spend in the US.

Previously, data from Nielsen indicated that advertising focused on African Americans represented less than 2% of the total US advertising market in 2019.

African-American media spend is rising slightly faster than for the other multicultural groups analyzed in this latest report. Last year, PQ Media estimates that African-American media spend grew by 6.1% to $10.02 billion, outpacing the 5.9% rise for Asian-American media (to $996 million) and the 5.5% growth in Hispanic media (to $23.62 billion).

The same patterns were also evident in 2022, with African-American media spend growing slightly faster than Asian-American and Hispanic media spend (9.5%, 9%, and 8.8%, respectively).

Within last year’s projected $34.64 billion in multicultural media spend, advertising accounted for a slightly larger share of total spend ($17.57 billion) than marketing ($17.07 billion), though the latter saw more rapid growth (7%, versus advertising’s 4.5%).

TV was the largest media platform overall at almost $10 billion, at about twice the size of the next-largest advertising platform, digital advertising. Among marketing platforms, relational marketing was the largest, followed by promotional marketing and experiential marketing.

Experiential marketing was the fastest-growing media platform last year, up by 15.2%, followed by influencer marketing and brand and content marketing. Both out-of-home advertising and digital advertising boasted growth rates slightly exceeding 10%, the only advertising platforms to do so.

For more, download the report’s executive summary or purchase the full report here.