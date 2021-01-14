Only 1 in 3 People in the US Say They’ll Be Watching Traditional TV in 5 Years

Despite data that shows that people are watching more TV than usual during the pandemic, there has been an overall and steady decline in traditional TV viewing in the past few years. In fact, a report [download page] from AudienceProject has found that just 59% of US consumers watched traditional TV on a weekly basis in 2020, compared to 83% who did so in 2017.

The Q4 2020 survey of more than 7,000 respondents across 7 countries revealed that US respondents were the most likely to say they wouldn’t be watching traditional TV in the future, with only one-third (34%) envisioning themselves watching it in 5 years. By comparison, close to 6 in 10 (58% of) UK respondents see themselves watching traditional TV in 5 years.

At the same time, more respondents are streaming or downloading TV shows or movies, with 81% of US respondents ages 15-45 doing so on a weekly basis, compared to the 49% who say they watch traditional TV. Indeed, some 26% of Americans are watching less traditional TV and streaming or downloading more TV or movies.

It is worth noting that more than one-third (36%) of Americans consider watching content on YouTube as watching TV. At the same time, Conviva found that more people are watching YouTube on TV screens.

Insofar as advertising is concerned, 93% of US respondents feel that they see the same advertisements too many times when watching traditional TV. Furthermore, almost two-thirds (64%) believe that advertisements on traditional TV are not relevant to them.

Finally, traditional TV viewers in the US are not committing their full attention to what they are watching on TV. Some 7 in 10 (71%) report they use other devices while watching TV.

About the Data: Results are based on a Q4 2020 online survey of more than 7,000 respondents across 7 countries.