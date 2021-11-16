Almost Half of US Broadband Households Projected to Forego MVPD Services by 2025

Although nearly all US households with internet services have broadband, more and more households are opting to not include pay-TV as part of the package. Recent data from The Diffusion Group (TDG) shows that some 35% of US broadband households do not have MVPD services, a share that is expected to increase in the next few years.



Per TDG’s data, only 8% of broadband households did not also have MVPD services in 2010. Fast forward a decade and in 2020, more than four times the share of broadband households had opted out of pay-TV services (35%), and by 2025, close to half (46%) of broadband households are forecast to not have MVPD services.



This recent data is supported by other research showing the trend away from pay-TV, with many opting for online viewing options instead. Last year, Hub Entertainment Research found that US consumers spent 60% of their viewing time with online or OTT sources. This is likely due to more viewers believing that streaming services offer a better value than those who feel the same about pay-TV. In the meantime, more recent research from Pew Research Center shows that considerably fewer US adults receive TV via cable or satellite at home than did six years ago.



The data from TDG shows that broadband households without MVPD services spend 28 hours per week watching TV, with a large chunk (60%) of that time spent watching streaming video. And, it appears that broadband-only households aren’t all trying to get away from TV advertising. Two-thirds of these households watch ad-supported streaming view services, with YouTube being the most popular choice.



Furthermore, more than one-third of households without pay-TV view TV with a terrestrial TV antenna. These households spend 12 hours per week viewing TV this way.



About the Data: Findings are based on a TDG analysis.