Log In

Pay-TV Cord-Cutting Continues to Accelerate

April 6, 2023

This article is included in these additional categories:

Industries | Media & Entertainment | Pay-TV & Cord-Cutting | Telecom | Television

The top pay-TV providers in the US — representing about 92% of the market — shed a record number of subscribers this past year, according to recent data from Leichtman Research Group (LRG). In 2022, pay-TV providers lost about 5.88 million subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4.7 million in 2021 and 5.12 million in 2020.

With LRG reporting that these pay-TV providers now account for about 70.2 million subscribers, this suggests that they shed about 7.7% of their total subscriber base last year.

When excluding internet-delivered (vMVPD) services, which saw a subscriber increase of 370,000 last year (down from 885,000 in 2021), traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of 6.25 million subscribers last year, up from about 5.85 million in 2021.

When factoring back in vMVPD services, the total amount of subscribers for the top pay-TV providers at the end of 2022 – of 70.2 million – was down from 95.5 million a decade earlier in 2012. That suggests that over the past decade the number of pay-TV subscribers has shrunk by more than one-quarter, or roughly 26.5%.

On the back of these annual accumulating losses, eMarketer forecasts that non-pay-TV households (including cord-nevers and cord-cutters) will outnumber pay-TV households for the first time this year. However, when including vMVPDs in the equation, pay-TV households will continue to outweigh non-pay-TV households at least through 2026.

Meanwhile, concurrent with falling pay-TV subscriptions, separate data from LRG shows that the broadband subscriber market continues to expand. The top broadband companies – representing 95% of the market – added about 3.5 million net subscribers last year, only slightly down from the 3.725 million gain registered in 2021.

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This