Pay-TV Still Regularly Reaches Some Youth

Pay-TV cord-cutting continues to accelerate, to the extent that cord-cutters and cord-nevers are expected to outnumber pay-TV subscribers this year. Meanwhile, older Americans remain heavier traditional TV viewers than their younger counterparts, among whom only a small minority make live TV their default viewing source. Still, traditional TV does retain some young viewing audiences, according to recent survey results from Morning Consult.

According to the research, 41% of US adults watched traditional TV on a daily basis in February. While that figure lagged among younger generations, more than one-quarter (27%) of Gen Zers and about one-third (34%) of Millennials reported watching traditional TV with that frequency. (Gen Xers, at 38%, were not much more likely than Millennials to watch daily, while Baby Boomers – at 54% – pulled the average up.)

As the analysts write, these figures are “nothing to scoff at, as they still represent sizable portions of younger consumers that brands might not already be reaching through digital media.”

Delving into the demographic profile of daily traditional TV viewers, the survey finds that 35% share in February were either Gen Zers (9%) or Millennials (26%), almost equal to the 39% share who were Baby Boomers. MarketingCharts research has similarly found that weekly traditional TV viewers are slightly more likely to be in the 65+ age range than the 18-34 bracket.

Among other demographic breakouts, 54% of daily traditional TV viewers are male, while 7 in 10 live in suburban (44%) or rural (26%) settings. Some 38% are college graduates or postgraduates, while almost half (47%) have household income of at least $50k.

Notably, 72% consider themselves sports fans. This suggests that traditional TV viewership is linked to an affinity for sports, although previous research has found that live sports may not be that critical in preventing pay-TV churn and that even sports fans have been cutting the cord.

Morning Consult notes that “media giants should use traditional platforms to expose Gen Xers and baby boomers to marquee streaming programming that they might not otherwise be aware of due to their devotion to pay TV.” In fact, among monthly traditional TV viewers, 55% would be somewhat or very interested in watching original programming from video streaming services on traditional TV channels. That includes a high of 66% of Millennial traditional TV viewers who express that level of interest, as well as 58% of Gen Z viewers.

For more, check out the survey results here.

About the Data: The results regarding daily traditional TV viewer demographics are derived from a February survey of 899 US adults who reported watching TV daily in February using a cable or satellite subscription. The results concerning interest in watching original programming on streaming services on traditional TV channels are based on a March survey of 1,547 US adults who said they watched TV using a cable or satellite subscription in the past month.