The US’ Pay-TV Penetration Rate Continues to Fall

Pay-TV penetration in the US continues to decline, and the losses are piling up. The latest annual survey figures from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) indicate that just 64% of TV households in the US subscribe to some type of pay-TV service. That’s a significant drop from 78% just 5 years ago, and is down almost a quarter of households from its peak of 88% in 2010.

In fact, data released earlier this year by LRG found that the top pay-TV providers in the US — representing about 92% of the market — shed a record number of subscribers in 2022.

The penetration rate continues to be lower among younger Americans – who watch less traditional TV than their older counterparts. This year only 56% of adults ages 18-44 in TV households report subscribing to a pay-TV service, down one-fifth from 70% of adults of that age 5 years ago. A decade ago, fully 83% of adults ages 18-44 subscribed to a pay-TV service.

The percentage of adults ages 45 and older in TV homes who subscribe to a pay-TV service has also decreased over that time frame, from 88% in 2013 to 83% in 2018 and now to 70% this year. That accelerated 13%-point decline over the past 5 years is an ominous sign for pay-TV providers, as older age groups have been the stalwarts of traditional TV viewing for some time now.

One notable finding from the survey relates to recent movers. Among those who moved residence in the past year, almost half (48%) said they don’t currently subscribe to a pay-TV service. LRG reports that this is the highest level recorded in the survey’s history. Movers are generally ripe for provider switching, but the proportion foregoing pay-TV overall has grown quite dramatically, from 32% in 2018, 21% in 2015 and 12% in 2010.

In other highlights from the survey:

Renters are more likely to not have a pay-TV service than homeowners, at 42% and 33%, respectively.

Among non-subscribers, two-thirds have either last had a pay-TV service more than three years ago (37%) or have never had a service (30%).

Youth are the most likely to be cord-nevers: 18-34-year-olds constitute 63% of adults who have never had a pay-TV service.

The average age of traditional pay-TV subscribers is 49.3, older than the average among non-subscribers (42.5) and those with only vMVPD services (40.8).

For more, check out the full release here.

About the Data: The 2023 results are based on a survey of 1,769 US adults (18+) in TV households.