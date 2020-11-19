It’s Getting Even More Expensive to Advertise During TV’s Biggest Shows

Advertisers looking to get their 30-second spot on some of the top TV shows during the 2020-21 season have likely encountered rising prices. New data from Ad Age shows that close to half of the 80 returning series tracked on the top 4 broadcast networks, as well as The CW, will hike the cost of their 30-second ads over last year.

In a survey of media agencies, Ad Age found that 38 of the returning series are set to see ad costs go up this year, with 22 remaining unchanged and 21 experiencing a decrease in price year-over-year (y-o-y).

National Football League (NFL) stalwarts, NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” ($783,718) and FOX’s “Thursday Night Football” ($624,626) will command the highest prices for ads during the 2020-21 season, with costs up 14% and 16% y-o-y, respectively.

Ad Age notes that after hitting a recent plateau, the demand for live sports after a COVID-19-induced drought could be a contributing factor to the lift in pricing for ads during “Sunday Night Football” as well as the Thursday night game. But, looking back at data from, for example, the 2013 and 2015 TV seasons, Sunday Night Football has long been the most expensive show on broadcast TV for advertisers.

The third most expensive show this coming season is “This Is Us,” with 30-second ads on this NBC show going for an average of $476,352. It’s also the show within the top 10 that saw the biggest leap in ad cost, increasing 33% y-o-y.

NBC’s “The Voice” also saw substantial y-o-y growth for both its Monday ($254,224, up 32%) and Thursday ($216,970, up 21%) installments. Likewise, FOX’s “The Masked Singer” ($225,764, up 12%), ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” ($213,829, up 15%) and ABC’s “The Bachelorette” ($155,071, up 21%) also hiked their prices.

The only series in the top 10 most expensive broadcast shows with a price drop was CBS’ “Young Sheldon” — down a slight 2% y-o-y for an average price of $157,213 for a 30-second spot.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of media agencies covering 80 returning series on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW.