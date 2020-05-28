Consumers Are Streaming More Since the COVID-19 Outbreak – but What About Pay-TV On-Demand?

It is not just streaming video services whose viewing hours have increased in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to new data [press release] from The Diffusion Group (TDG), pay-TV on-demand viewing has also been on the rise.

The survey of almost 2,000 adults with broadband service in the home reveals that almost 8 in 10 (77% of) adults who subscribe to a pay-TV service use it to watch on-demand programming. Among these, the majority said that their usage of pay-TV on-demand had increased somewhat (41.7%) or significantly (18.5%) since the introduction of recent stay-at-home guidelines. Meanwhile, 4 in 10 (38.6%) reported no change in their viewing habits, with just 1.2% reporting some level of decrease.

TDG’s data reveals age-based and regional differences in how these viewing habits have changed. Close to one-quarter (23%) of respondents under 45 significantly increased their use of pay-TV on-demand, being twice as likely to do this as respondents ages 45 and over. Regionally, viewers in the western US were the most likely to significantly increase their usage (23%), followed by the Northeast (19%), the South (18%) and the Midwest (16%).

With this, pay-TV on-demand joins the ranks of entertainment channels whose viewing or listening hours have spiked as a result of current events, as seen in research compiled in MarketingCharts’ coronavirus data hub. Some stats of note within the data follow:

A GlobalWebIndex survey reveals that Americans are spending more time watching shows and films on streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu (42%) as well as TV on broadcast channels (42%).

A study by Resonate shows that one-quarter (23.4%) of US consumers report listening to streaming music, radio or podcasts more frequently as a result of the coronavirus situation.

As the coronavirus crisis continues, viewers across generations are saying they expect to spend more money on movie and TV streaming, per figures from Morning Consult. Between Mar 6-9, 14% of Millennials and 13% of Boomers said they expected to spend more money on these services because of the virus. By Mar 13-16, that figure had jumped to 26% and 24% respectively.

Read the full TDG release here.

About the Data: Viewing figures based on a survey of 708 pay-TV subscribers who watch programming on demand.