Select Page

Close to 1 in 4 American Adults Say Their Favorite Way to Spend An Evening is Watching TV

July 14, 2020 Close to 1 in 4 American Adults Say Their Favorite Way to Spend An Evening is Watching TV

Gallup Favorite Way Spend Evening July2020For most Americans, staying home with family is their favorite way to spend an evening, per results from a new Gallup survey. One-third of the more than 1,000 US adults surveyed preferred spending time at home with their families over any other evening activity.

Americans also have an affinity for watching TV, with almost one-quarter (23% share) of respondents naming this as their favorite way to spend an evening. This is particularly true among older adults, with the report noting that more than one-third of adults ages 65 and older prefer to spend their evenings in front of the TV, compared to 14% of 35-54-year-olds and 8% of 18-34-year-olds.

As the survey was conducted in late May-early June, these top responses are likely influenced by the restrictions still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting the options for some respondents. Gallup isn’t alone in unearthing this trend – as seen in other studies regarding customer behavior during the pandemic, time spent with streaming video and TV, including pay-TV on-demand, has increased.

However, the percentage of Americans who say their favorite way to spend an evening is watching TV has been declining through the years. Gallup’s historical data shows that in 1964, nearly half (48%) of Americans said their ideal evening was spent watching TV, but by 2015 the share of Americans who still preferred to spend their evening watching TV was at an all-time low (16%). Whether this downward trend will resume post-pandemic is yet to be seen.

Beyond staying in with family or watching TV, Americans also cited resting/relaxing (10%), reading (6%), outdoor activities such as walking or going to the park (5%), entertaining/visiting with friends (3%) and doing crafts (3%) as favorite ways to spend their evening.

From a marketing perspective, looking at the different ways American adults prefer to spend their evenings can help marketers create messaging that resonates with their target audience in a more personal way.

About the Data: Results are based on telephone interviews of 1,034 US adults (18+) conducted May 28-June 4, 2020.

Related

Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] More Than 1 in 5 American Adults Have Used Cannabis in the Past Year US Adults Spend More Time Accessing the Internet and Apps on Their Smartphones Than Watching Traditional TV TikTok’s Already the 3rd Favorite Social Platform Among US Teens Around 1 in 5 Adults Ages 18-44 Subscribe to a vMVPD Service 1 in 4 American Youth Say They’re Using TikTok US Hispanics Spend As Much Time Listening to Digital Audio as They Do Watching Digital Video Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap This Chart Shows How Traditional TV is Losing the Content War African Americans Seem Receptive to Ads – But Few Target Them

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This