Netflix Sees Challengers to Status as Home of Viewers’ Favorite Content

In recent years, online platforms including Netflix have risen to become the default source of content for TV viewers. They’ve also been where viewers have increasingly found their favorite new shows. But Netflix looks like it’s losing some ground to its rivals, according to the latest annual data [excerpt download page] from Hub Research.

All told, 71% of TV viewers surveyed said they’ve discovered a show in the past year that has become a favorite. For the first time in the survey’s history dating back to 2016, though, the percentage of these viewers who watch their new favorite show online has stalled. After rising from 47% share in 2016 all the way to 75% last year, this year an equal three-quarters say they watch their recently-discovered favorite show online.

There’s been a small bounce for MVPD set-top box viewing. After being the home for 53% of viewers’ favorite shows in 2016 and falling all the way to 21% last year, this year a slightly greater share (23%) say they watch their favorite show from an MVPD set-top box.

What’s more interesting is how these figures break out when comparing live TV with Netflix and the other big-5 SVODs. Netflix had firmly ensconced itself as the leader over the years, rising to be the home of 38% of viewers’ favorite shows in 2020, from 22% in 2016. But it appears to have peaked: last year, 35% of people who had found a new favorite show said it was on Netflix, and this year considerably fewer (29%) said the same.

By contrast, live TV has enjoyed a reversal of fortunes. Once the home of 34% of viewers’ favorite shows, it declined all the way to 15% last year. But this year it has experienced a resurgence: 21% now say that they watch their new favorite show on live TV from a traditional MVPD service. In fact, live TV houses 4 of the 10 favorite shows that viewers mentioned most frequently: Yellowstone; House of the Dragon; Ghosts; and NCIS.

Meanwhile, Netflix also faces challenges from other streaming services. This year one-quarter (25%) of viewers’ new favorite shows are to be found on the big 5 other than Netflix (Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max). That’s up from 21% last year and 19% the two years prior.

In sum, among those viewers who have found a favorite new show in the past year, 29% watch it on Netflix (down from 35%), 25% on one of the other big 5 (up from 21%) and 21% on live TV (up from 15%).

Other Survey Highlights:

3 in 4 respondents strongly (33%) or somewhat (42%) agreed that more of their total TV time now is spent watching shows they really like, up from 70% last year.

Consistent with research showing that a majority of streaming subscribers feel overwhelmed by the amount of content available through streaming services, 51% of respondents to this latest study (up from 44% last year) agree to some extent that there are so many shows to choose from it’s hard to know where to start.

Some 61% of respondents either strongly (26%) or somewhat (35%) agreed that they want a universal listing to find shows from any source, up from 55% last year.

More than 6 in 10 (63% of) respondents agree that they’re more likely to try a new show if they can watch a trailer first.

About the Data: The results are based on an October survey of 1,602 US consumers with broadband, age 16-74, who watch at least 1 hour of TV per week.