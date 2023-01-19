US OOH Advertising Recovery Continues

It wasn’t the growth rate witnessed in the previous few quarters, but the US out-of-home (OOH) advertising market continued to expand in the third quarter of 2022, per recent data released by the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

The OAAA reports that Q3 2022 revenues grew by 11% year-over-year, with the year-to-date (YTD) growth rate a solid 25.7%. In fact, the YTD ad spending was comparable to the historical high set in 2019, according to the OAAA’s figures.

Advertisers have been planning increases in digital OOH spending, and these latest figures reveal that digital OOH revenues grew at a faster rate in Q3 (14% year-over-year) than the broader OOH market.

Nine of the top 10-spending categories upped their expenditures, with Media & Advertising brands leading the way (+32%), powered by streaming and internet services. The category hiked its spending on OOH by almost half (49%) over the Q1-Q3 period. The Government, Politics and Organizations category rose to a quarterly record high of $134 million for the third quarter, with a new Q3 high in political spending a key driver.

Meanwhile, 79 of the top 100 advertising brands increased their spend year-over-year, and nearly 1 in 3 (32) more than doubled their spend.

More than one-quarter (27) of the top 100 advertisers were technology or direct-to-consumer brands. The top-spending brand overall on OOH ads for the quarter was Apple, retaking the lead it had surrendered to McDonald’s in Q2. Apple was also the brand with the second-highest increase in dollar spend for the quarter, behind only Paramount+.